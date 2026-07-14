India Summons Iranian Diplomats After Merchant Vessel Attack Kills Sailor In Strait Of Hormuz | Video | ANI

India on Tuesday called in senior Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini, to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) following the deadly attack on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz that claimed the life of an Indian seafarer.

The diplomatic meeting was held a day after two UAE-flagged oil tankers travelling through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz were struck in Omani territorial waters. The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member, while six other Indian nationals on board sustained injuries.

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India raised the issue with the Iranian mission, expressing deep concern over the incident and seeking an explanation regarding the strike. The government also conveyed its strong objections over the loss of an Indian citizen and the risks posed to commercial shipping in the region.

The diplomatic move comes against the backdrop of rising instability in the Gulf region, where attacks on commercial vessels have heightened concerns about maritime security. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil transit routes, remains crucial to global energy supplies, making any disruption in the area a matter of international significance.

India has been closely monitoring developments in the region, particularly due to the presence of a large number of Indian seafarers working on international merchant vessels and the country's dependence on secure maritime trade routes.