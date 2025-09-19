Viksit UP @2047: Over 2.5 Lakh Citizen Suggestions Received For State’s Development Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, September 19: The Samarth Uttar Pradesh–Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047 campaign, being conducted by the Yogi government, is moving ahead with consistent public participation and suggestions.

On Friday, nodal officers and intellectuals in all 75 districts of the state interacted with students, teachers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, farmers, NGOs, labour organizations, media, and the citizens. In these interactions, not only was the Yogi government’s development journey of the last 8.5 years shared, but discussions were also held on the roadmap for the future, and feedback were also recorded.

2.5 Lakh Suggestions Recorded On Dedicated Portal

On the dedicated portal samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in, more than 2.5 lakh feedback submissions have been recorded so far. Of these, around 1.85 lakh suggestions are from rural areas and around 70,000 are from urban areas. By age group, over 90,000 suggestions came from people under 31, more than 1.36 lakh from those between 31 and 60 years of age and about 30,000 from those above 60 years.

Education Tops Public Concerns

Education continues to be the foremost concern for the public, with over 90,000 suggestions focused on this sector. Rural and urban development followed with around 50,000 inputs, while health and social welfare each received about 20,000 suggestions. Agriculture drew more than 45,000 suggestions, and tourism accounted for over 5,000.

Districts With Highest Participation

Etah, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Kanpur Dehat, and Hardoi districts recorded the highest participation. More than 90,000 feedback submissions came from these districts, showing that citizens are taking this campaign with utmost priority.

Citizen Recommendations Highlight Innovation And Skill Development

Pushpa Shukla from Lucknow recommended launching a program that guides girls from education all the way to employment. Her proposal includes weekly STEM and financial literacy sessions in schools, free sanitary kits, and ITI/Polytechnic-based short-term skill courses in areas like EV technology, entrepreneurship, and vocational training. She also suggested ensuring attendance through business passes, to reduce the dropout rate to below 5% within the next 2–3 years.

Yogesh Mishra from Banda suggested expanding employment opportunities in information technology, electronics, and emerging technologies to Tier-2 cities like Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, and Varanasi, similar to Noida, as high-speed train networks connect these cities and can attract talent and resources.

Meanwhile, Yash Tiwari from Jalaun also suggested an increase in both the number and quality of higher education institutions in the district. He emphasized that this would allow economically weaker students to access quality education within their home district, without the need to migrate elsewhere, while also driving the overall development of the region.

Suggestions invited from citizens for Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047 Vision

To realise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047, a special campaign is being conducted across the state from September 5 to October 5, 2025. Principal Secretary (Planning) Alok Kumar stated that citizens can submit their suggestions through the portal https://samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in as well.

On September 19, more than 300 officers and staff of the Economics & Statistics Department took part in the campaign. Secretary (Planning) and Director General (Economics & Statistics), Selva Kumari J., encouraged everyone to share suggestions not only from themselves but also from their families and friends.

Director Alka Bahuguna Dhoundiyal stressed the importance of ensuring maximum public participation. From the ideas collected, the most meaningful suggestions will be selected, and contributors will be honoured. The planning department is serving as the nodal agency for preparing this Vision Document.