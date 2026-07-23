Vijeta Dahiya Claims He Was Fired From CJP, Says 'I Became The Scapegoat' After Defending Abhijeet Dipke | Video | File Pics

Vijeta Dahiya has claimed that he was removed from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alleging that he was made a "scapegoat" despite publicly defending party founder Abhijeet Dipke during a recent controversy.

Speaking about his dismissal, Dahiya said the decision left him heartbroken, especially as it came on the same day he faced heckling near Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site.

Recalling the events, he said he had received several calls and messages from friends checking on his safety after an altercation in which he claimed an individual identified as Manu Adi pushed and heckled him. According to Dahiya, he initially believed Dipke was calling to offer support.

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"I thought Abhijeet had called to say, 'Don't worry, we're in this together.' Instead, I was told not to come because of the 'burger incident'," he said, referring to a controversy that had gained traction on social media.

Dahiya maintained that he had been actively involved in the protests, spending nights at the site in anticipation of a possible police crackdown. He said he participated in the protest march and later reached the Kerala House area, where he experienced burning in his eyes, which he attributed to tear gas.

He further claimed that when he questioned Dipke about the decision, he told him the issue had "gone viral." In response, he reminded him that he had stood by him during an earlier controversy.

"I strongly defended Abhijeet. People were making allegations against him too, and I publicly defended him. I also received death threats and faced heckling because I countered what I believed was propaganda," he said.

Dahiya alleged that despite his efforts over the past month to support the movement and defend the party's leadership, he was ultimately sacrificed to contain the backlash.

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"I realised my own teammates had made me the scapegoat," he said.

He also alleged that those who confronted him were not genuine protesters but individuals upset over his remarks about religious figure Premanand. Reiterating his position, Dahiya said he stood by his earlier comments and argued that the episode was "not about accountability but about bowing down" to ideological pressure.

While expressing disappointment over his removal, Dahiya added that if the party believed his dismissal would benefit the larger movement, he accepted that as its decision.

CJP has not publicly responded to Dahiya's allegations at the time of writing.