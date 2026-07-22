Internet Shutdown Rumours Swirl After Fresh Violence Near Jantar Mantar, Authorities Yet To Confirm | File Pic & @abhijeet_dipke

A post shared by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on X on Wednesday night claimed that internet services had been temporarily suspended near Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site amid escalating tensions in the area.

Sharing a screenshot of an SMS, Dipke wrote, "Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?" The message shown in the screenshot read, "As per the Government's instruction, internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area."

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The post quickly drew attention on social media as it coincided with violence near the protest site. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Telecommunications, or telecom service providers regarding any internet shutdown in the Jantar Mantar area. The authenticity, extent and reason for the suspension also remain unverified.

This comes after fresh violence broke out near the Jantar Mantar protest site on Wednesday evening, leaving several police personnel injured during clashes between protesters and security forces. According to Delhi Police, at around 8:30 pm, a group of miscreants near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place pelted stones and bottles at police personnel, injuring ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat, who was later shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for treatment.

Police said a section of the protesters turned violent, snatching baton sticks from Delhi Police personnel and members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) before attacking security officials. Protesters also hurled stones and bottles and used tree branches as makeshift weapons, leaving several police personnel injured.

Although the clashes briefly heightened tensions, Delhi Police later said the situation had been brought under control and peace had been restored, with security personnel continuing to maintain law and order. The exact trigger for the violence and the total number of injured persons are yet to be officially confirmed.