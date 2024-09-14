 Video: Woman Crushed To Death By State-Run RTC Bus While Crossing Road In Hyderabad; Driver Booked
Video: Woman Crushed To Death By State-Run RTC Bus While Crossing Road In Hyderabad; Driver Booked

A woman lost her life after being crushed by a state-run RTC bus at Kothaguda Circle in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Saturday.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a woman lost her life after being crushed by a state-run RTC bus at Kothaguda Circle in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Saturday. 

As per reports, the woman was trying to cross the busy road at the junction when the RTC bus coming from another direction ran over her. It seems that the driver did not see the girl crossing the road.

The fatal accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. 

Watch the video here:

Reports suggest that the woman died on the spot. 

Madhapur police arrived on the scene and took the body to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered in the matter and further probe is on.

This incident comes a fortnight after, a 10-year-old girl was killed when a lorry, in an attempt to overtake, hit their scooter in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda.

The girl student was going back home from school with her mother and brother when the fatal accident took place. The Osmania University police had registered a case in the matter. The CCTV footage of the incident, too, had gone viral showing the exact moment when the girl was crushed under the lorry. 

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 23-year-old woman ended her life by jumping from the fifth floor of a building in Hyderabad’s Ramnagar on Saturday.  

In the video of the incident, the woman can be seen standing at the edge of the building on the fifth floor as the residents shout and ask the woman to back off and not jump. However, after a few seconds, the woman jumped and hit the concrete floor below.

As per reports, the incident took place at Giri Shikhar Apartments near RTC Cross Road, under the jurisdiction of Chikkadapally Police Station.

