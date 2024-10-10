 Video: Woman Beats Up Harassers In Full Public View in Moradabad For Eve-Teasing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Woman Beats Up Harassers In Full Public View in Moradabad For Eve-Teasing

Video: Woman Beats Up Harassers In Full Public View in Moradabad For Eve-Teasing

An FIR was lodged against the three men, who were then presented in court and subsequently sent to jail.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
article-image

A video has gone viral on social media showing a young woman confronting and beating up three men after they allegedly harassed her. According to reports, the incident occurred in Moradabad's Kant Nagar when the woman, a resident of a local neighborhood, was on her way to the market with her cousin to buy some items.

As they reached the Kumar Petrol Pump, three men started harassing the woman and made lewd comments. Enraged by their behavior, the woman immediately got off the bike, caught the three harassers, and beat them up on the street.

In the scuffle, the woman sustained injuries as the accused tried to retaliate. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and took the three men into custody.

After filing a complaint, the police ensured the woman received medical treatment at the CHC (Community Health Center). An FIR was lodged against the three men, who were then presented in court and subsequently sent to jail.

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Top Stock To Watch Out On October 10: Cipla, Britannia, Orissa Minerals & Others In Focus
Top Stock To Watch Out On October 10: Cipla, Britannia, Orissa Minerals & Others In Focus
Registration For ICSI CS December 2024 Exam Ends Today At icsi.edu, Apply Now Here
Registration For ICSI CS December 2024 Exam Ends Today At icsi.edu, Apply Now Here

The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media platforms, with many users praising the woman's courageous act against the harassers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Woman Beats Up Harassers In Full Public View in Moradabad For Eve-Teasing

Video: Woman Beats Up Harassers In Full Public View in Moradabad For Eve-Teasing

PM Modi Departs For Lao PDR To Participate In The 21st ASEAN-India & 19th East Asia Summit

PM Modi Departs For Lao PDR To Participate In The 21st ASEAN-India & 19th East Asia Summit

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Govt Declares Day Of Mourning Today To Pay Tribute To...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Govt Declares Day Of Mourning Today To Pay Tribute To...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Political Leaders Across Country Condole Demise Of Iconic Industrialist

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Political Leaders Across Country Condole Demise Of Iconic Industrialist

Haryana: Swearing-In Ceremony Of New BJP Govt Likely To Take Place After Dussehra On Oct 12; PM...

Haryana: Swearing-In Ceremony Of New BJP Govt Likely To Take Place After Dussehra On Oct 12; PM...