Video: Woman Beats Up Harassers In Full Public View in Moradabad For Eve-Teasing

A video has gone viral on social media showing a young woman confronting and beating up three men after they allegedly harassed her. According to reports, the incident occurred in Moradabad's Kant Nagar when the woman, a resident of a local neighborhood, was on her way to the market with her cousin to buy some items.

As they reached the Kumar Petrol Pump, three men started harassing the woman and made lewd comments. Enraged by their behavior, the woman immediately got off the bike, caught the three harassers, and beat them up on the street.

In the scuffle, the woman sustained injuries as the accused tried to retaliate. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and took the three men into custody.

After filing a complaint, the police ensured the woman received medical treatment at the CHC (Community Health Center). An FIR was lodged against the three men, who were then presented in court and subsequently sent to jail.

The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media platforms, with many users praising the woman's courageous act against the harassers.