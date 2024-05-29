Video: Woman Alleges She Was Thrashed & Abused By Belisario Club Bouncers At Delhi's Posh Shangri-La Hotel; Case Filed

A woman alleged that she and her friends were beaten up at Belisario Club in Delhi's Shangri-La Hotel by the owner of the club and the bouncers on Tuesday. The woman also complained to the police following the incident.

In a video, the woman is seen narrating her ordeal. She says that when she requested for a song to be played, her mobile phone was thrown away.

She said that the bouncers and the club owner misbehaved with her as well as her entire group.

The woman added that when her friends tried to stop the club owner and the bouncers from misbehaving with her, they were thrashed and roughed up.

According to reports, police immediately reached the hotel and recorded the statement of the woman.

Police has started the investigation and is looking into the CCTV footages to find more details regarding the alleged assault on the group.

A case has been registered at the Connaught Place police station and police said the case is being investigated.