'Video Was Recorded Before We Received The High Court's Written Order': Safdarjung Clarifies After Purported Sonam Wangchuk Hospital Video Goes Viral

A purported video showing activist Sonam Wangchuk walking through the corridors of Safdarjung Hospital has gone viral on social media, prompting the hospital to issue a clarification on the circumstances surrounding the footage and his subsequent transfer to Medanta Hospital.

The video, reportedly recorded by Wangchuk's aides on July 21, shows him interacting and arguing with hospital staff while being escorted during his transfer process. The footage has reignited debate over his medical condition and the circumstances under which he ended his hunger strike.

Safdarjung Hospital Explains Timeline

In its clarification, Safdarjung Hospital said the video was allegedly recorded inside a no-videography zone before the hospital had received the Delhi High Court's written order permitting Wangchuk's transfer.

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According to the hospital, Wangchuk had insisted on leaving based on information circulating in the media. It added that after receiving the High Court's written order, he was formally handed over to the Medanta Gurugram medical team at 6:40 pm on July 21.

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Hospital Says Wangchuk Required Medical Monitoring

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after concerns over dehydration and abnormal laboratory findings, including low potassium levels and pancytopenia, following his prolonged hunger strike over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Hospital officials said he declined intravenous fluids but accepted some oral rehydration. The clarification comes amid online claims questioning whether Wangchuk required continued medical supervision, with the hospital maintaining that his condition warranted observation.

Wangchuk Rejects 'Deal' Allegations

The viral video surfaced a day after Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had struck a "deal" with the Centre to end his fast.

In a video message, the activist said he ended his hunger strike only after receiving written assurances from the government and because he feared an imminent crackdown on student protesters, drawing parallels with the violence witnessed in Ladakh last year. He maintained that his decision was aimed at preventing any harm to the students participating in the ongoing agitation.