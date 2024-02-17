Video: Varanasi BJP Workers Wash Spot Where Rahul Gandhi Gave Speech With Gangajal To 'Purify' It

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has reached Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday participated in a roadshow and public meeting in Varanasi. Following this meeting, BJP workers staged a strong protest. BJP workers first washed the venue with Gangajal (Ganga water) and then engaged in vigorous sloganeering. The video of this incident has now surfaced online.

In the video, BJP workers can be seen washing the venue with Ganga water while holding the BJP flag. The workers were also seen sloganeering.

UP : वाराणसी में आज राहुल गांधी गोदौलिया के नंदी चौराहे से होकर निकले। BJP कार्यकर्ताओं ने उस स्थान को 51 लीटर गंगाजल से धोया। pic.twitter.com/x3wQyqD23w — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 17, 2024

No hatred in country, raising voice against injustice to youth: Rahul

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi launched a verbal attack on the BJP during the public meeting. He said, "We undertook the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of 4,000 kilometers. During the journey, we met farmers, labourers, small traders, and women. They all shared their grievances with me. People affiliated with BJP-RSS were also encountered at many places, but I did not encounter hatred anywhere throughout the journey."

The Congress leader stated, "India is a land of love, not hatred. The country becomes strong only when everyone works together." Meanwhile, during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Varanasi, a youth shared his story of unemployment. He explained how, despite spending lakhs of rupees on education, he and his family are struggling with empty hands and shattered dreams. In response, the Congress leader said, "This youth represents injustice, and we are raising our voices against it."

Rahul stops at Sarv Seva Sangh

Rahul Gandhi paused in front of the 'Sarv Seva Sangh' in Varanasi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to talk to people. The Congress stated, "This 'Sarv Seva Sangh,' established to spread Bapu's ideals to the masses, has been crushed by the hateful bulldozer of the BJP government, blinded by oppression. Rare pictures and books were thrown out."