VIDEO: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Neel Ratan Singh Patel Arrives In Ambulance To Cast Vote For Rajya Sabha Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA Neel Ratan Singh Patel, who has been hospitalised, arrived in an ambulance at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha polls that are underway. A total of 11 candidates are competing at the biennial election.

Patel was seen arriving in the ambulance to cast his vote. A video showed medical personnel making way for the ambulance.

VIDEO | Rajya Sabha elections 2024: BJP MLA Neel Ratan Patel arrived at the UP Assembly in an ambulance to cast his vote.



The voting for the Rajya Sabha elections is underway. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded eight candidates and the Samajwadi Party three. pic.twitter.com/o69IPZU5nc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2024

Voting is underway for the Rajya Sabha polls to elect 15 members from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded eight candidates as opposed to the Samajwadi Party's three candidates.

The Rajya Sabha elections function under the principle of proportional representation, wherein excess votes gained by winning candidates are redistributed among the remaining contenders according to their second preferences. Each MLA is designated specific candidates to cast votes for, aligning with the party's predetermined preference order.