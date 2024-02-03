Video: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi Loses Cool At Kerala Audience For Not Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

During a youth conclave in Kerala's Kozhikode on Saturday, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi lost her cool at the audience and asked an attendee to leave the event because she was not chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." Lekhi expressed that individuals lacking pride in India should not participate in youth conclaves. The event was arranged by specific right-wing organisations.

Lekhi prompted audience to echo her slogans

The footage capturing an irate Meenakshi Lekhi reprimanding a portion of the audience for their lackluster chanting of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" emerged on social media. As depicted in the video, the incident unfolded after Lekhi finished her speech and encouraged the audience to join her in chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai." While leading the chant, she prompted the audience to echo her words.

Here's BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi getting humiliated and losing her cool because some of the audience didn't respond to her BMKJ - enjoy ❤️ https://t.co/ylUCjB6qpk pic.twitter.com/irA0k7jd7n — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) February 3, 2024

Lekhi asks lady to 'leave the house'

As the audience followed suit, the minister remarked that the volume of the chant was inadequate from one section. She then singled out a woman wearing a 'yellow dress' and suggested that she should exit the event if she felt uncomfortable chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

"You guys are still sitting with your hands folded...(she chants Bharat Mata ki Jai) This side is again weak. What's the problem boss, any problem? (she chants Bharat mata ki Jai again) The lady in the yellow dress can stand up. Yes you, don't look on to the sides. This is how I am going to speak to you. I am going to ask you a straight question. Bharat is not your mother?" Lekhi asked.

"I think you should leave the house. Somebody who has no pride in the nation, who finds it embarrassing to speak about India need not be there at a youth conclave," Lekhi went on to add.