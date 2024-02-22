Video: Bolero Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Rams Vehicle Into Religious Procession In Rajasthan's Degana; 2 Dead

During the Vishwakarma Jayanti celebration in Degana, Rajasthan, a tragic accident unfolded. An uncontrollable Bolero crashed into the procession, tragically claiming the lives of two individuals and injuring several others, who were promptly referred to Ajmer for medical care. Additionally, some injured individuals are being treated locally in Degana. The procession, which attracted a large crowd including children and women, was disrupted by the accident, leading to chaos and panic.

Following the accident, Degana Hospital experienced a surge in patient admissions. Initial investigations suggest that the Bolero driver suffered a heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle as it plowed through the crowd. CCTV footage supports this account, depicting the Bolero's sudden acceleration into the procession, resulting in casualties.

हार्ट अटैक बनती जा रही है महामारी 🙏 जल्द इस ओर कदम उठाना जरूरी 🙏



आज डेगाना में कार्यक्रम के दौरान चालक को आया हार्ट अटैक, जनहानि की आ रही है खबर💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/Dpu2YGVvgV — Bhera ram (@JATbera1) February 22, 2024

Questions raised on how Bolero entered the procession

Further analysis of the footage reveals that the Bolero initially trailed behind the procession at a slow pace before abruptly accelerating, leading to the tragic collision. The driver's heart attack likely precipitated this deadly sequence of events.

As inquiries into the incident continue, questions arise regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident. Specifically, concerns are raised about the market's crowded environment where the accident occurred, as vehicles are typically prohibited during such processions. Investigators are tasked with determining whether the Bolero was part of the procession or if it intruded unexpectedly. This aspect of the incident remains under investigation.