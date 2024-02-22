 Video: Train Engine Catches Fire Near Joranda Road Station In Odisha, Railway Movement Shut Down On Route
The incident, which took place near Joranda Road railway station, led to shutdown of train movement on the route.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Train engine goes up in flames | X

Bhubaneswar, February 22: A train engine caught fire in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Thursday, February 22. The incident, which took place near Joranda Road railway station, led to shutdown of train movement on the route. Joranda Road railway station is a railway station on Cuttack–Sambalpur line under the Khurda Road railway division of the East Coast Railway zone.

A video from the spot showed flames and black smoke bellowing from the train engine. After the engine went up in flames, the railway authorities took precautionary measures and shut down electric connection in the area. The affected route has been closed for other trains too, fire officer Dhenkanal Prasant Dhal said.

Train Engine Goes Up In Flames In Odisha:

At least four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the raging blaze. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the incident. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Balasore Train Accident:

Last year, a train accident in Odisha's Balasore claimed the lives of 296 people and injured around 1000. It remains the deadliest train accident in recent Indian history.

The tragedy unfolded near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha, when the Coromandel Express mistakenly entered a passing loop instead of the main line, colliding head-on with a goods train. The force of the impact derailed 21 coaches of the Coromandel Express, three of which were then struck by the oncoming SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express on the adjacent track.

