Video: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Slaps 'Party Worker' During Protest March In Kolkata

A video purportedly showing Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appearing to slap a man during a protest march in Kolkata has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread debate. However, the authenticity of the clip and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified.

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The alleged incident is believed to have occurred on Wednesday after a TMC protest march against the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur. The video appears to show Banerjee walking through a large crowd of party leaders, supporters and security personnel after the rally.

In the footage, Banerjee is seen attempting to manage the crowd while moving forward. At one point, she appears to raise her hand towards a man standing close to her. Immediately afterwards, security personnel and others surrounding her push the individual away as Banerjee continues walking without stopping.

The identity of the man remains unclear, and it has not been confirmed whether he was a TMC worker, a supporter or a member of the public. The exact reason behind Banerjee's apparent reaction is also unknown.

The viral clip has fuelled speculation on social media, with some users claiming it reflected the TMC chief's frustration, while others suggested it may have been a response to someone breaching her security cordon. Neither the TMC nor any official authority has issued a statement on the video so far.

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Earlier in the day, Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to disrupt the protest march despite the event having permission from the Calcutta High Court. Addressing supporters at Hazra Crossing, she alleged that BJP workers attacked TMC activists at several locations and claimed the police failed to enforce the court's order, instead acting like a "branch" of the BJP. Clashes between BJP and TMC youth workers during the march prompted police to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

The viral video surfaced on the same day the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a release state that it had frozen Rs 440.42 crore in TMC bank deposits under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities.