Video: TMC Leader Found Hiding Under Sarees During Police Raid In Kolkata

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers have come under increasing legal and public scrutiny across West Bengal, with a series of arrests, police raids and protests reported from different districts in recent days.

In Howrah's Amta area, police arrested TMC worker Brahmananda Chakraborty in connection with a case linked to post-poll violence following the 2021 Assembly elections. According to police, he was found hiding beneath a pile of sarees inside a house during a raid. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media. BJP leaders claimed complaints against him had been pending for a long time. The arrest comes days after another TMC leader in Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga was reportedly detained while hiding under a bed.

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In a separate development, former TMC MLA Sukumar Hazra was arrested in West Midnapore's Salboni in connection with allegations of assault and misconduct involving a woman. Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta was arrested over alleged extortion charges.

Public anger against local TMC leaders also surfaced in several areas. In Nadia district's Nabadwip, municipal chairman Bimal Krishna Saha faced protests from residents over alleged failures in drinking water supply, sanitation and civic services. Protesters reportedly raised slogans and hurled eggs at him.

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Former TMC Assembly candidate Kailash Mishra was arrested from Bihar's Madhubani in connection with multiple cases involving extortion, assault and intimidation. Police also conducted a raid at the residence of Kolkata councillor Mohammad Jasimuddin in connection with a POCSO case inquiry.

In Howrah's Amardaha village, villagers accused local TMC leader Sannyasi Manna of collecting money in exchange for facilitating access to government welfare schemes. Enraged residents allegedly shaved his head, garlanded him with shoes and paraded him through the village before police intervened and rescued him. Similar protests were reported against TMC MLA Madan Mitra, whose vehicle was targeted with eggs during a public event.