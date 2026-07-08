'I Am Being Kept Under Police Watch As If I Am Under House Arrest': Mamata Banerjee Leads Protest Over Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee on Monday led a candlelight protest march in Kolkata over the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas.

Holding a lit candle, Banerjee walked from her residence on Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat, accompanied by senior party leaders, MPs and supporters, who carried placards demanding justice for the victim and her family.

'I Am Being Kept Under Police Watch'

Addressing supporters during the protest, Banerjee alleged that she was under constant police surveillance.

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"I am being kept under police watch as if I am under house arrest," she said.

She also accused the BJP of attempting to intimidate her party and claimed that the police were acting in the interests of the saffron party.

"Women were beaten. We had the court's order. The BJP threatened us this morning as well... The police have become BJP cadres," Banerjee alleged.

Senior TMC Leaders Join the Rally

Several senior TMC leaders joined the protest, including Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Derek O'Brien, Joynagar MP Pratima Mondal and former Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The march moved through Kalighat Road before concluding outside Banerjee's residence. A heavy police presence was deployed throughout the route to maintain law and order.

TMC Delegation Meets Victim's Family

Earlier in the day, a delegation of TMC leaders visited the family of the victim in Baruipur to express solidarity and assure them of legal and other assistance.

The delegation, comprising Biman Banerjee, Dola Sen and Pratima Mondal, met the girl's parents and pledged the party's support as the investigation into the alleged kidnapping, rape and murder continues.

According to reports, the 11-year-old girl had gone out to buy a birthday gift for a friend on Saturday evening but never returned home. Her body was later recovered, triggering widespread outrage and protests across the state.