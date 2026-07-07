West Bengal's Baruipur Child Rape-Murder Case: Political Leaders Across Party Lines Meet Victim's Family, Demand Swift Justice | Video | X

Baruipur: Leaders of various political parties met the family of the 11-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, in West Bengal's Baruipur, and assured them of support in their fight for justice.

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A BJP delegation led by state Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul and former MP Locket Chatterjee met the girl's family.

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"The family told us that they are satisfied with the government's role and that they have faith in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari," Paul claimed.

She said strict action should be taken in cases of crimes against women and if any negligence is found on the part of the police or the administration, they will not be spared.

TMC MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sayani Ghosh, who recently joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), also met the parents of the victim.

"We demand the maximum punishment for those responsible for this heinous crime. The administration is taking steps to ensure that justice is delivered," Ghosh Dastidar said.

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"It is a deeply painful incident. It feels as if this has happened to my own daughter. We have assured the family that we will stand by them in every possible way," she said.

Police initially prevented the NCPI delegation from entering the area but later allowed them to proceed. Ghosh, who is the local MP, also faced protests.

Ghosh, the Jadavpur MP, said the government's response after such an incident was important.

"Everyone wants the maximum punishment. After an incident takes place, it is important to see what action the government takes and how quickly justice is ensured," she said.

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Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee also visited the family along with rebel TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Seuli Saha.

"We want capital punishment for those behind this crime. We have spoken to the family members, and assured them that we are beside them till justice is delivered," Bhattacharya told PTI.

On Monday, TMC leaders belonging to the Mamata Banerjee camp had visited the victim's family. Among them were Biman Banerjee, Dola Sen and Pratima Mondal.

The body of the girl, who had gone missing on July 4, was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area on Sunday. Hours after the girl's body was recovered, a man was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicion of involvement in the girl's death. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)