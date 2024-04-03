VIDEO: 'They Are The Reason Why Hindus Are Raped, Murdered In Pakistan & Bangladesh,' Says BJP Telangana MP Arvind Dharmapuri

BJP Telangana MP Arvind Dharmapuri | ANI/X

In a controversial comment, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Telangana's Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri, took a dig at the Congress party without naming the grand old party and said the party is the reason why Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh are raped and murdered in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The BJP MP from Nizamabad did not stop there. "This party has proven to be dangerous for the Indian society for last 75 years," said Dharmapuri.

#WATCH | Targeting Congress, Telangana Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri today said, "This party has proven to be dangerous for Indian society for 75 years. They are the reason for Hindus to be raped and murdered in Pakistan and Bangladesh." pic.twitter.com/dycy4LacgH — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Arvind Dharmapuri also took potshots at Telangana minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy who had said that the Congress government in Telangana state would not implement the CAA or the NRC.

“ప్రభుత్వం తరపున అధికారికంగా చెప్తున్నా….తెలంగాణాల CAA లేదా NRC ని అమలు చెయ్యము”



—- కాంగ్రెస్ మంత్రి ఉత్తమ్ కుమార్ రెడ్డి



Telangana minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on said that the Congress government in Telangana state would not implement the CAA or the NRC. pic.twitter.com/5VIX1xMd5N — Arvind Dharmapuri (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Arvindharmapuri) April 3, 2024

Hitting out at the Congress minister in Telangana, "Uttam Reddy is saying that CAA-NRC will not be implemented in the state. By growing beard one doesn't become a secular. There is only one secular party in the country. How is giving refuge to Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas being secular? Such people should be thrown out of the political system. Only the CM can give clarification on this," said Dharmapuri in his comment.

#WATCH | On Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri says, "Uttam Reddy is saying that CAA-NRC will not be implemented in the state....By growing beard one doesn't become a secular...There is only one secular party in the country. How is giving… pic.twitter.com/YTvpv4QAoC — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13, said the Election Commission of India in the press conference held on March 16.