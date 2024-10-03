 Video: Telangana Congress Leader Jhansi Reddy Severely Injured As Stage Collapses During Mahabubabad Shopping Mall Inauguration, Rushed To Hospital
A tragic incident occurred on Thursday in Mahabubabad, Telangana, when a stage collapsed during a shopping mall inauguration, leaving Congress leader Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy seriously injured.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
@bigtvtelugu

A tragic incident took place on Thursday during the inauguration of a new shopping mall in Telangana’s  Mahabubabad where the stage collapsed, leaving Congress leader Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy seriously injured. 

As per reports, the event took a chaotic turn as the leader was on stage, greeting the attendees when the structure suddenly collapsed. Jhansi Reddy was rushed to the hospital by her followers and security personnel and is currently undergoing treatment.

In videos shared widely on social media, the moment of the stage collapse is clearly visible, followed by scenes of party workers and supporters carrying Jhansi Reddy to her vehicle amidst the chaos. 

Watch the videos here:

The incident has left her supporters praying for her speedy recovery.

Reddy'a political journey and background

Reddy, known for her influence within the Telangana Congress, is the aunt of Palakurti MLA Yashaswini Reddy and currently serves as the Congress in-charge for Palakurti. 

She had initially planned to contest from the Palakurti constituency during the last assembly elections to challenge the then sitting MLA and Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao. However, her plans changed at the last moment due to a controversy over her Indian citizenship status, linked to her NRI background. The Congress ultimately decided to field her daughter-in-law, Yashaswini Reddy, who successfully defeated Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Reddy, who had resided in the United States for many years, has been actively involved in community and business activities, notably serving as the founder and advisory chair of the Women Empowerment Telugu Association (VETA). She also managed various business ventures, including real estate. Later, she returned to Telangana, eager to serve her hometown of Palakurti and actively participate in state politics.

article-image

Despite stepping back from her election bid due to citizenship issues, she played a crucial role in Yashaswini Reddy’s campaign, ultimately contributing to the defeat of Errabelli Dayakar Rao, a once seemingly invincible leader.

