TRAGIC! Burqa-Clad Student Trying To Get Down From Moving Bus Crushed To Death In Hyderabad (VIDEO)

A female college student trying to get down from a moving bus, just meters away from its stop, fell and was crushed to death in Hyderabad’s Madhuranagar on Friday.

The deceased, who was in a burqa, has been identified as Mehreen, a class 10 student at Masters Junior College in Yousufguda.

In the purported video of the incident, the victim, Mehreen, can be seen getting off the bus as it takes a turn. However, since the direction in which she attempted to get down and the direction of the moving bus was opposite, she could not balance her fall and tripped, only to be crushed by the front and rear wheels of the bus. Moments later, when the bus stopped, people present at the scene rushed to help Mehreen.

Reports suggest that soon after the tragic accident people informed the local police who rushed to the spot and took the victim to the nearby hospital. However, the victim did not survive the fatal fall and succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a man in Telangana's Peddapalli district on Thursday night.

According to police, the accused kidnapped the girl from a rice mill where she was asleep with her mother. He lifted the girl, took her to nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her. He later killed her.

When the victim's mother found her missing past midnight, she alerted other workers. They found the girl lying dead near the rice mill.

The workers caught hold of the accused Balram, a truck driver from Uttar Pradesh, and handed him to police.

The visuals of the accused carrying the girl in his arms were recorded on CCTV cameras. The incident, which occurred around 11 p.m., sent shock waves in Peddapalli.

Police shifted the victim's body to a government hospital for autopsy and took up investigation.

The victim's family and women's organisations have demanded justice.