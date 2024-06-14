Hyderabad Murder Video: 28 Yr-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Unknown Assailants In Balapur's Royal Colony

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Balapur suburb in Hyderabad district of Telangana, a 28 year old man identified as Syed Sameer was chased, attacked, and brutally stabbed multiple times to death by a group of unknown persons. The incident was reported on the night of June 13, Thursday in Royal Colony located in Balapur. The video capturing the incident has gone viral.

In the video it could be clearly seen that the attackers first chase Syed Sameer, stab him and when he collapsed on the ground, one of the accused is seen further kicking and assaulting the victim. What is even more shocking is that several passers were seen walking their way while Syed is being attacked, however it is believed that out of fear of the weapons that the attackers possessed, no one intervened.

The video was uploaded by @TeluguScribe, who said i the post, "Stabbed to death in the heart of Hyderabad while everyone was watching Sameer (28), a youth, was brutally murdered by unknown persons who stabbed him with a knife, hit him with stones and sticks in Royal Colony under Balapur Police."

Search underway for attackers

Police have launched an investigation and the CCTV camera footages are being scanned to identify the killers. While the exact motive behind the murder is still not clear, police said that it needs to be found out whether the victim and the killers knew each other or whether it was a spontaneous argument that took an ugly turn.

Victim who has been identified as 28 year old Syed Sameer was a decoration worker from Baba Nagar in Champapet and he was returning from work when the incident occurred. Syes Sameer is believed to have died on the spot after attack and his body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.