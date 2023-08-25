Video: Sister Of Murder Victim 'Shocked' Over Decision To Release Ex-UP Minister Amarmani Tripathi From Gorakhpur Jail

Amarmani Tripathi and video released by Nidhi Shukla |

Lucknow: After an order issued by Uttar Pradesh government stating that gangster-turned-politician Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi - currently in jail after they were convicted in the Madhumati Shukla murder case be released before the completion of their sentences - Nidhi Shukla, sister of victim Madhumati Shukla made an emotional appeal in a video on Thursday (August 25) and even wrote a letter questioning the order of early release of Amarmani Tripathi and Madhumani Tripathi.

"I, Nidhi Shukla, sister of Madhumati Shukla, am shocked at the order given by Governor of Uttar Pradesh on the early release of Amarmani Tripathi and Madhunmani Tripathi," said Nidhi Shukla. She also said that she has been continously writing and informing the UP government and the governor that the plea by her has been accepted in the Supreme Court and that hearing has been fixed for Friday, August 25, 11 am. However, the early release order released by the Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department before the hearing in Supreme Court is shocking, said Nidhi Shukla in the video.

Madhumati Shukla murder case

The sensational murder case of poetess Madhumati Shukla had become a topic of dicussion in UP politics back in the day and had dominated political headlines. Madhumati Shukla, a 24-year-old poet, was shot dead in her house in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow in 2003. Later, reports revealed that Madhumati Shukla was pregnant with Tripathi's child when killed. Amarmani Tripathi, who was a minister in the Mayawati government in 2002-03, was made the main accused along with his wife Madhumani Tripathi in the murder case. In 2007, both Tripathi and his wife were sentenced to life imprisonment.

