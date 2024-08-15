Video Shows Lawyer In Burqa Before Throwing Acid On Female Student In UP’s Pilibhit

X

A video has surfaced showing the accused wearing a burqa before carrying out an acid attack on a student in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit two days ago. The police cracked the case within 36 hours, revealing that the attacker was a lawyer who worked with the victim. The lawyer, identified as Atul Kumar, disguised himself in a burqa to avoid being recognised.

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला पीलीभीत में बुर्का पहनकर LLB की छात्रा पर एसिड अटैक। पुलिस ने 36 घंटे में आरोपी अतुल को पकड़ा। एनकाउंटर में पैर में गोली लगी है। अतुल वकील का मुंशी है, छात्रा भी वहीं इंटर्न है। छात्रा ने अचानक उससे बात करनी बंद कर दी। इससे नाराज होकर एसिड फेंका। pic.twitter.com/4DtH4wp7pl — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 15, 2024

According to the police, the victim was learning law under a senior advocate, where she used to interact with Atul, a junior lawyer. However, their communication dwindled over time, and when the student began demanding the return of money she had lent him, Atul became upset. Seeking revenge, he planned the acid attack. Atul carefully chose to use mild acid, believing it would cause less harm and attract less attention from the authorities.

On the day of the incident, the student was returning home after finishing her work at the court when Atul, dressed in a burqa, followed her and threw the acid. Following the attack, the police launched an investigation and formed five special teams, including SOG, surveillance, and cyber units, to track down the suspect.

The breakthrough came when police spotted two men on a bike, one wearing a burqa, near a petrol pump three kilometres from the crime scene. Acting on this lead, the police located Atul. When the police confronted him, he opened fire, injuring an officer. In the ensuing exchange, Atul was shot in the leg and subsequently arrested.

Atul has been taken to the district hospital for treatment, and further investigations are ongoing.