Video Shows Class 12 Student Being Chased By Cow Vigilantes Minutes Before Being Shot Dead Near Gadpuri Toll Plaza In Haryana

A video has surfaced in which the class 12 student, identified as Aryan Mishra, who was allegedly chased and killed by cow vigilantes in Haryana’s Faridabad, can be seen crossing the Gadpuri toll plaza on the Agra-Delhi national highway in a red coloured Renault Duster car with friends on August 24.

The five arrested accused, who mistook Mishra for a cattle smuggler, can be seen at the heels of his car in a Maruti Suzuki Swift at around 3 am.

Reports suggest that Mishra was shot dead seconds later.

Watch the video here:

CCTV Footage Shows Class 12 Student Being Chased By Cow Vigilantes Minutes Before Being Shot Dead On August 24

During the interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that on August 23, at night, they had received information that some suspected cattle smugglers in their SUVs were doing recce in their city.

The cow vigilantes, in pursuit of cattle smugglers, spotted Mishra’s car and asked his friend, Harshit, who was driving, to stop.

But, the driver did not stop the car as their friend Shanky had a feud with somebody and he thought they had sent goons to kill them.

The car did not stop, the accused went after the car chasing it at high speed. As soon as they reached the car, they opened fire and a bullet hit Aryan in the neck.

Reports suggest that Aryan was hit again when the car finally stopped and the accused men thought they might fire back at them.

The second bullet hit Aryan in the chest and he was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where he died the next day.

All the accused men have been sent to judicial custody after being presented in a city court. As it stands, police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, while talking to the news agency ANI, Mishra’s father asked who gave the accused the right to shoot someone on suspicion of cow smuggling.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: A student of class 12th shot dead on suspicion of cow smuggling.



His father, Siyanand Mishra says, "My son named Aryan Mishra was a student of Class 12. I was not aware of anything...Later, I got to know my son was shot on suspicion of cow…

“My son named Aryan Mishra was a student of Class 12. I was not aware of anything...Later, I got to know my son was shot on suspicion of cow smuggling...Who gives the right to shoot someone on the suspicion of cow smuggling? If the Modi government has given such a right then why?... 5 accused persons have been arrested in the case...The CBI in charge has resolved the issue..."