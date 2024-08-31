Haryana Mob Lynching: Cow Vigilantes Kill Migrant Worker Allegedly For Eating Beef; 7 Held Including 2 Minors (Video)

Cow Vigilantes Kill Migrant Worker Allegedly For Eating Beef in Haryana | X

In a recent mob lynching incident in Haryana, cow vigilantes killed a migrant worker for allegedly consuming beef. Seven people, who are part of a cow vigilante group have been arrested in the incident, informed Haryana police. The arrests include two minors and an FIR has been registered in the incident.

The incident took place in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district earlier this week, when the local cow vigilantes got suspicious over a labourer for consuming beef. The worker who had migrated from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death by a group of cow vigilantes. According to a senior police officer, Sabir Malik was killed on August 27.

STORY | Cow vigilantes lynch migrant worker in Haryana, 5 held



READ: https://t.co/lsvvaDAUTj



VIDEO:



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/FJLkHAUBgO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2024

As per a PTI report, Suspecting that the victim had eaten beef, the accused -- Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit and Sahil -- called Malik at a shop under the pretence of selling empty plastic bottles and then beat him, an officer from Haryana police said. He added that after some people intervened, the accused took Malik to another location and beat him again, leading to his death.

हरियाणा के चरखी दादरी जिले में गोमांस खाने के आरोप पर गौरक्षक समूह ने एक मुस्लिम व्यक्ति की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी. पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी के अनुसार, "साबिर मलिक" की 27 अगस्त को हत्या की गई थी..



आरोपियों की पहचान अभिषेक, मोहित, रविंदर, कमलजीत और साहिल के रूप में हुई है....! pic.twitter.com/h1Dbh9sHd7 — Hamza Dahangal Mewati (@Dahangal_Hamza) August 31, 2024

Malik lived in a shanty near Bandhra village in Charkhi Dadri district and collected waste and rag for a living, the police said. All the five accused have been arrested, they said, adding that two juveniles have also been apprehended in the matter.

Haryana's Badhra DSP Bharat Bhushan informed the media that, "On August 27, locals received information that people living in shanties were eating banned meat. They went on the spot and called police to take samples of banned meat, which have been sent to the lab."

"Two persons were taken by the mob and beaten up. One man named, Sabir, died on the spot. Police took immediate action, registered an FIR and arrested seven persons, two of whom are minors,” said the DSP.

⚠️Disturbing Video⚠️



हरियाणा : चरखी दादरी में गोमांस पकाने के शक में साबिर मलिक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। प्रवासी मजदूर साबिर पश्चिम बंगाल का रहने वाला था। ये घटना 27 अगस्त को हुई। गोरक्षा दल से जुड़े कमलजीत, अभिषेक, रविंद्र, मोहित व साहिल अरेस्ट हैं। pic.twitter.com/hHzukY9mu6 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 31, 2024

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused, the police said.