Shocking! Mumbai Man Served Beef Rice Instead Of Fish Pothichoru, Zomato Responds To Food Blunder

Mumbai Man Served Beef Rice Instead Of Fish Pothichoru | X

In a shocking food blunder, a man from Mumbai placed an online order for a fish-based meal only to receive something unacceptable to him. Named Sabin, the customer asked for a Kerala-style 'Fish Pothichoru' from a restaurant in Powai but he was served with beef instead of fish. As he unwrapped his parcel and saw red meat chunks, he was left disturbed and expressed about dumping the food into the dustbin straight away, stating he would not consume beef due to religious reasons.

Beef rice delivered instead of fish dish

It is unclear where the order went wrong. Sabin ordered the fish dish through Zomato, but got delivered beef rice home. "I don't eat beef I want to file complaint," he said while pointing out the erred food delivery to the food app's customer care service. Raising an issue with the order, the customer shared a couple of videos and photos seeking a resolution. The visuals showed that the man was served with a rice containing beef pieces, which he hadn't asked for.

Check X post and food images below

Hi there, we’re really sorry to hear about what has happened and we can imagine how frustrating it must have been for you. This isn’t the kind of experience we aim to provide. Please drop us your order details via DM so we can dive into this and resolve it for you right away. https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 20, 2024

Customer support tries to resolve issue

As he pointed out an issue regarding the erred order where beef rice was delivered to his place instead of his fish meal, Zomato Support addressed the matter and said, "You're a valued customer, so we are offering you a refund of Rs. 195. You will immediately receive a coupon that you can use to place an order now or later..." However, the assistance and resolution offered by the app weren't found to be satisfactory by Sabin.

Mumbai man reports issue on X, Zomato responds

Sabin escalated the issue and posted it on social media. taking to X, he wrote, "@Zomato their response to serving beef to a non beef Eater is a sorry and refund... The order was fish... I need to take this to the higher authority haven't accepted the sorry or the refund." In reply to his post, Zomato wrote, "We’re really sorry to hear about what has happened and we can imagine how frustrating it must have been for you. This isn’t the kind of experience we aim to provide." It is believed that the matter was then addressed on a private basis via a direct message and followed conversation between the customer and the food delivery app.