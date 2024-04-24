VIDEO: Sheikh Shahjahan Breaks Down After Seeing Wife & Daughter, BJP Leader Mocks Saying 'Swag Disappeared'

A video has surfaced on the internet showing expelled TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh wiping his welled-up eyes.

According to reports, Shahjahan Sheikh, who is currently in CBI custody, broke down after seeing his wife and daughter outside the Bashirhat Sub-Divisional Court.

He was produced before the court by the CBI.

Sheikh, who had been on the run for 55 days, was arrested by the Kolkata Police on February 29 for attacking Enforcement Directorate officials.



Initially he was being probed by state CID and following court’s order was handed over to CBI.

It may be recalled that on January 5, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were attacked and mobbed by people after they (ED) went to raid Shahjahan’s house in connection to multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The January 5 incident led to violent protests by the villagers against Shahjahan and alleged that he forcibly took lands of the villagers and turned it into fisheries and also used to sexually harass women.

Following the viral spread of the video depicting Shahjahan in tears on social media, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT cell, mocked the former TMC leader.

Describing him as a "boster boy" of Mamata Banerjee, Malviya stated that Shahjahan's tears resembled those of a "inconsolable child".

The swag has disappeared. Mamata Banerjee’s poster boy - rapist Sheikh Shahjahan is weeping like an inconsolable child. Criminal Anubroto Mondal is in jail. This is the fate that awaits the likes of Saokat Mollah, Jehangir Khan and others, who have unleashed a reign of terror… pic.twitter.com/IUYzcO03YZ — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 23, 2024

It is noteworthy that following Shahjahan's arrest, a video surfaced online showing him walking fearlessly while being followed by police personnel.

West Bengal police is claiming that TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested.



But he has been arrested for assaulting ED leaders during a raid and not for Sandeshkhali incident.



Also, it looks like police is escorting him.pic.twitter.com/K8eMdBufZo — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 29, 2024

Many on social media had pointed out that it appeared as though he was being escorted by the police.