Video: Robbers Carrying Rifles Shoot At Employees, Loot Steel Boxes, Printer, and Laptop From Office In Bihar’s Bhojpur

A video emerged on social media showing men, carrying rifles and a stick, robbing an office in Bihar’s Bhojpur on Monday night.

As per reports, during the incident, the robbers fired around 20 rounds, injuring two people who have since been hospitalised and undergoing treatment.

In the video, which is currently going viral on social media, six masked criminals can be seen robbing the place and threatening a man present inside the room. While one had a stick in his hands, two of them were carrying rifles. The video further shows them firing indiscriminately at objects while stealing steel boxes, a printer, a laptop and bags before feeling the scene.

Watch the video here:

बिहार के आरा में सोमवार की देर रात बालू घाट पर लूट पाट के दौरान हथियार बंद हमलावरों ने दो को मारी गोली मार कर बुरु तरह जख्मी कर दिया। घटना जिले के संदेश थाना क्षेत्र के काजी चौक गांव के 18 (बी) बालू घाट की pic.twitter.com/I9KbqRZ47O — Ashish Sinha (@Ashish_sinhaa) August 13, 2024

The injured have been identified as Sonu Kumar (20) from Bhimpura village and Mukesh Kumar Gupta (27) from Saraiya village.

Reports suggest that while Kumar sustained bullet wounds to his head, Gupta was shot in his right shoulder and left thigh. Both were doing some clerical work in the office at the time of the incident.

In a statement to the media, Gupta said that the robbers aimed a rifle at his head while he was issuing a challan for one of the vehicles carrying sand. When he protested against the robbery he was shot and then the robbers entered a nearby room and continued to fire.

After receiving information about the robbery, police reached the spot to investigate the matter and recovered live cartridges from inside the office.

As of now, two suspects have been detained in connection with the incident.

The total amount stolen during the robbery has not yet been disclosed.