 Video: Robbers Carrying Rifles Shoot At Employees, Loot Steel Boxes, Printer, and Laptop From Office In Bihar’s Bhojpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Robbers Carrying Rifles Shoot At Employees, Loot Steel Boxes, Printer, and Laptop From Office In Bihar’s Bhojpur

Video: Robbers Carrying Rifles Shoot At Employees, Loot Steel Boxes, Printer, and Laptop From Office In Bihar’s Bhojpur

Men carrying rifles and a stick robbed an office and fired at two employees in Bihar's Bhopur on Monday night

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
X

A video emerged on social media showing men, carrying rifles and a stick, robbing an office in Bihar’s Bhojpur on Monday night.   

As per reports, during the incident, the robbers fired around 20 rounds, injuring two people who have since been hospitalised and undergoing treatment. 

FPJ Shorts
Amitabh Bachchan Charges ₹5 Crore Per Episode For Hosting KBC 16: Report
Amitabh Bachchan Charges ₹5 Crore Per Episode For Hosting KBC 16: Report
APSC Computer Operator Recruitment Exam 2024: Eligibility, Age Criteria, And Dates
APSC Computer Operator Recruitment Exam 2024: Eligibility, Age Criteria, And Dates
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Bust Gang Stealing Copper And Coolant Oil From Transformers, Recover Stolen Goods
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Bust Gang Stealing Copper And Coolant Oil From Transformers, Recover Stolen Goods
Life As A Leftie In A Right-Handed World: International Students Share Experiences
Life As A Leftie In A Right-Handed World: International Students Share Experiences

In the video, which is currently going viral on social media, six masked criminals can be seen robbing the place and threatening a man present inside the room. While one had a stick in his hands, two of them were carrying rifles. The video further shows them firing indiscriminately at objects while stealing steel boxes, a printer, a laptop and bags before feeling the scene.

Watch the video here:

The injured have been identified as Sonu Kumar (20) from Bhimpura village and Mukesh Kumar Gupta (27) from Saraiya village. 

Reports suggest that while Kumar sustained bullet wounds to his head, Gupta was shot in his right shoulder and left thigh. Both were doing some clerical work in the office at the time of the incident.

In a statement to the media, Gupta said that the robbers aimed a rifle at his head while he was issuing a challan for one of the vehicles carrying sand. When he protested against the robbery he was shot and then the robbers entered a nearby room and continued to fire.

Read Also
Bizarre Video: Bridge Constructed In Open Field In Bihar's Araria, No Signs Of Road Or River Around
article-image

After receiving information about the robbery, police reached the spot to investigate the matter and recovered live cartridges from inside the office.

As of now, two suspects have been detained in connection with the incident. 

The total amount stolen during the robbery has not yet been disclosed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh: Doctors Protest In Lucknow & Across State, Demand PM Modi’s Intervention After...

Uttar Pradesh: Doctors Protest In Lucknow & Across State, Demand PM Modi’s Intervention After...

Video: Robbers Carrying Rifles Shoot At Employees, Loot Steel Boxes, Printer, and Laptop From Office...

Video: Robbers Carrying Rifles Shoot At Employees, Loot Steel Boxes, Printer, and Laptop From Office...

Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids

Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids

Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police...

Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police...