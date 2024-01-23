Video: People Break Security Barricades As They Try To Enter Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Sees Humongous Influx Of Devotees | ANI

Ayodhya: After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla that concluded in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22), a heavy rush of devotees thronged at the main gate of Shri Ram Temple to offer prayers on Tuesday. People broke security barricades as they tried to enter the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. A large number of devotees, both locals and visitors from other states, gathered outside the main gates for hours since late on Monday night, waiting to enter the premises.

VIDEO | People break security barricades as they try to enter the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.



A large number of devotees, both locals and visitors from other states, gathered outside the main gates for hours since late on Monday night, waiting to enter the premises.

Devotees gathered in large numbers since 3 a.m on Tuesday to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. With the crowd going out of proportion, authorities had to keep the gates shut for Darshan at 9:30 am on Tuesaday.

VIDEO | Heavy rush of devotees being witnessed at Ayodhya Ram Mandir as it opens for the general public, a day after the Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/AspKBHKkiE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

Security concerns

With lakhs of devotees from all corners of the world gathering in Ayodhya for Dharshan of Lord Ram, concerns are being raised over how are security teams going to manage the huge influx of crowd and how they are going to ensure that there is no security breach while managing the massive crowd. Reports said that authorities are having a tough time to smoothly manage the humungous crowd that has gathered and waiting in long queues since hours.

The crowd was so huge that the authorities fear that unfortunately not everyone will be able to have darshan and that the same crowd will be visible tomorrow and for the next few days. Visuals that have surfaced show a situation that is little short of a stampede like situation at Ayodhya Ram Mandir gate.

PHOTO | Large number of devotees gather to enter the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. The doors of the Ram Temple opened today to the general public after Monday's Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla idol.



(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) pic.twitter.com/FGxcd3ec7Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

Long wait for Devotees

Speaking on the reason for the extensive crowd on Tuesday, Das said, "4000 saints have come. Every priest from across the country has brought along 2-4 people with them. This has led to an extensive crowd."

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.