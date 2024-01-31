Rahul Gandhi's Car Attacked In Bengal, Visuals Of Broken Windscreen Surfaces (WATCH)

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi's Car Attacked In West Bengal's Malda, Stones Pelted at His Vehicle | X

In a shocking news that has surfaced, media reports said that Rahul Gandhi's Car was attacked and stones were pelted at his car in Malda in West Bengal. A car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling in West Bengal's Malda district as part of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was pelted with stones by unidentified persons on Wednesday, claimed state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Congress leaders claimed that massive crowds at Maldah district resulted in damage to the glass of Rahul Gandhi’s car. The rear window pane of the vehicle was reportedly smashed in the incident but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Visuals that are doing rounds on social media showed Rahul Gandhi coming out of his vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane. The attack was reported in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

Claiming conspiracy, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones. this is unacceptable,"