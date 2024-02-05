Video: Rahul Gandhi Meets JMM-Cong Coalition MLAs In Jharkhand's Ranchi After Trust Vote Win

During his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the MLAs from the ruling alliance led by Champai Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), following their successful trust vote victory in the legislative assembly. Congress is a constituent of the ruling coalition, whose Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, was compelled to resign following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged land scam.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Jharkhand MLAs in Hatia, Ranchi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra pic.twitter.com/dCt5CUee2B — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

Rahul meets Soren's wife

Earlier in the day, Gandhi also met Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren. Informing about the meeting, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, "A few minutes before the public rally at the historic Shaheed Maidan in the HEC Complex of Ranchi, and a few minutes after the JMM-INC- RJD-CPI(ML) alliance convincingly defeated the BJP and its allies on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha, @RahulGandhi met with Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's wife, at their residence."

HEC काम्प्लेक्स के ऐतिहासिक शहीद मैदान में जनसभा से कुछ मिनट पहले और झामुमो-कांग्रेस-राजद-सीपीआई (एमएल) गठबंधन द्वारा विधानसभा के पटल पर भाजपा और उसके सहयोगियों को करारी शिकस्त देने के कुछ मिनट बाद, राहुल गांधी ने हेमंत सोरेन के आवास पर उनकी पत्नी कल्पना सोरेन से मुलाक़ात की।



A… pic.twitter.com/GISwzPlS0i — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 5, 2024

Speaking at the rally in Ranchi, Gandhi said, "I want to congratulate the alliance, Soren Ji and all the MLAs for foiling the conspiracy by the BJP and RSS, and saved the government of the poor."

JMM-Cong coalition wins trust vote

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren secured a comfortable victory in the trust vote held on Monday, with 47 MLAs, including Hemant Soren, voting in favor of the motion during the assembly session. Champai Soren tabled the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly, where the majority mark stands at 41.

On February 2, a court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) remanded him to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of five days.

The ruling MLAs from the JMM-Congress alliance, who were relocated to a private facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, due to concerns about potential poaching, returned to the state capital, Ranchi, prior to the vote.