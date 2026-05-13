VIDEO: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Girl Onboard Kushinagar Express After Railway Staff, Passengers & Nurse Rush To Help

Mumbai: A pregnant woman safely delivered a baby girl after swift action by railway staff, passengers and onboard nurse on the Kushinagar Express train after she went into labour near Kasara station. The Kushinagar Express connects Mumbai and Gorakhpur Jn in Uttar Pradesh.

The video of the incident was shared by zindagi.gulzar.h on Instagram. He said the incident took place on May 10 on train number 22538, which was travelling from LTT to Gorakhpur. Visuals shared also showed an interaction with the nurse, identified as Pooja Kharge, who assisted in the delivery. Visuals also showed the newborn baby girl sleeping next to her mother. In the video, the nurse is also heard saying that the umbilical cord was stuck around the baby's neck, but the delivery was completed safely.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing details of the incident, CPRO Swapnil Nila while speaking to IANS, said the woman was travelling in a general coach when she went into labour near Kasara station. The on-board ticket checker (TC) and railway staff immediately stepped in and arranged a safe and private space inside the coach by covering the area with bedsheets. He added that the corridor of coach A1 was also covered with bedsheets to create a makeshift delivery space.

Not just this, he added that a nurse who was travelling on the same train also assisted in the delivery, along with support from other passengers who provided water and other basic help.

The baby was successfully delivered inside the moving train. Later, when the train reached Igatpuri, medical staff, the station master, and necessary facilities were made available, and the woman was shifted to hospital for further treatment.

Mother and Baby Safe

CPRO Swapnil Nila also informed that both the mother and newborn are safe and in good health. He appreciated the quick response of railway staff and the support provided by passengers during the emergency.

Emergency Onboard Delivery on Pune–Supaul Express

In another similar case, 28-year-old pregnant woman safely gave birth to a baby girl onboard safely delivered a baby boy onboard the Pune–Supaul Express after she went into labour near Ahilyanagar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The train had departed from Pune and was heading towards Supaul in Bihar. Near Ahilyanagar, the woman, identified as Rukhsana Khatun, who was travelling in the general coach along with her husband went into labour.

Railway Protection Force personnel and passengers assisted the delivery as Central Railway activated 'Operation Matrishakti', ensuring the safety of both mother and newborn during the moving train emergency. Visuals shared by IANS showed the woman and her baby being safely transported by the staff to the hospital in a stretcher.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/