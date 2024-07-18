Video: Pervert Flashes Genitals To Woman Travelling With 6-Year-Old Daughter In Bus In Kerala; Case Registered

X

In a shocking incident, a man flashed his genitals to a young woman travelling on a bus in Kerala's Bekal on Monday.

As per reports, the woman recorded a video of the man on her phone as he was grabbing his genitals and looking at the woman sitting opposite to her.

(Courtesy: kasaragod channel)

The incident took place between Kanhangad and Bekal. At the time of the incident, the woman was travelling to Kanhangad with her six-year-old daughter and there were not many people inside the bus.

Reports suggest that the young man was sitting in a seat opposite to the woman and her daughter and by the time the woman tried to inform the conductor about the man he had gotten off the bus and escaped.

After the woman complained about the incident to the police, it registered a case and efforts are currently underway to nab the man seen in the video.

Three teenage girls missing from orphanage

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three teenage girls were found missing from an orphanage in Aluva on Thursday, police said.

The girls aged 15, 16 and 18 years were found missing from the orphanage early in the morning and the police were informed around 7.30 am, an officer of Aluva East police station said.

A case of missing persons was registered, and an investigation was launched to find out the whereabouts of the teenagers, police said.