Video: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Stages Protest After Being Stopped On Way To Poonch

Protest by PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti | ANI

Poonch: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti was stopped by Police at DKG road over security reasons when she was on her way to Poonch on Saturday. Fumed over being stopped, Mehbooba Mufti held a sit-in Protest at the spot where she was stopped.

Slamming the move, Mufti said, "BJP president Ravinder Raina can come here, National Conference leaders can come but they tell us that there is some threat here. I think the biggest threat here is these people. They don't want us to meet those families...They are trying to hide something then."

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was was on her way to meet the families of the civilians killed allegedly in Army custody earlier this month. Mufti along with her supporters held protest at Rajouri-Poonch Highway.

Mufti claimed of being placed under house arrest

The protest came five days after the PDP Chief on Monday claimed that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her scheduled visit to Surankote in Pooch district, where three civilians died allegedly in Army custody.

Over a dozen men were detained on December 22, a day after major terrorist attack on army in which four soldiers were killed in action and three others were injured. In a statement, the army had said that search operations were on and the matter was under investigation.

3 men found dead in army custody?

The three of the men who were held for questioning were found dead on December 22 hours after they were detained for questioning by the army. At least seven other villagers, who were also detained, have been injured and shifted to hospital for treatment. A compensation of ₹ 10 lakh has been announced for the families of the victims.