 Video: Passenger Calls Mahua Moitra, TMC 'Chor' Aboard Flight After BJP's Big Win In West Bengal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Passenger Calls Mahua Moitra, TMC 'Chor' Aboard Flight After BJP's Big Win In West Bengal

Video: Passenger Calls Mahua Moitra, TMC 'Chor' Aboard Flight After BJP's Big Win In West Bengal

A video showing TMC leader Mahua Moitra being heckled on a flight surfaced online after the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election results. Passengers were heard shouting “chor,” raising anti-TMC slogans, and chanting “Jai Shree Ram.” The incident comes amid heightened political tensions following the BJP’s decisive victory over the TMC in Bengal.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Video: Passenger Calls Mahua Moitra, TMC 'Chor' Aboard Flight After BJP's Big Win In West Bengal | X @promzzz

A video showing Mahua Moitra being heckled by fellow travellers aboard a flight surfaced online on May 7, drawing sharp reactions amid the charged atmosphere following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, in which the BJP secured a decisive mandate and defeated the Trinamool Congress.

Read Also
'He Was Killed Because I Defeated Mamata...': Suvendu Adhikari On PA Chandranath Rath’s Murder -...
article-image
Read Also
TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta Apologises To Suvendu Adhikari For Derogatory Remarks After BJP’s...
article-image

In the clip, a fellow passenger can allegedly be heard calling out “chor” while Moitra is present on the plane. Slogans targeting the All India Trinamool Congress were also raised, while chants of “Jai Shree Ram” echoed inside the aircraft, further intensifying the politically charged scene.

The exact route, airline, and timing of the flight remain unclear, and there has been no official statement regarding the identity of the passenger involved. Moitra, known for her outspoken political positions and fiery exchanges with BJP leaders, has not publicly responded to the incident so far.

The incident comes at a politically sensitive time for the TMC after the party suffered a major setback in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. The results significantly altered the state’s political landscape and intensified pressure on the TMC leadership.

Read Also
Suvendu Adhikari PA Death: Chandranath Rath Assassination, A Blood-Stained Warning To Fix Policing...
article-image

This also comes after Suvendu Adhikari’s aide and personal assistant Chandranath Rath was killed on May 6 in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram. Police said unidentified assailants intercepted his vehicle and opened fire at close range. The incident intensified political tensions in the state, with the BJP alleging it was a planned political assassination.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Follow us on