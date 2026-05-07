Video: Passenger Calls Mahua Moitra, TMC 'Chor' Aboard Flight After BJP's Big Win In West Bengal | X @promzzz

A video showing Mahua Moitra being heckled by fellow travellers aboard a flight surfaced online on May 7, drawing sharp reactions amid the charged atmosphere following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, in which the BJP secured a decisive mandate and defeated the Trinamool Congress.

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In the clip, a fellow passenger can allegedly be heard calling out “chor” while Moitra is present on the plane. Slogans targeting the All India Trinamool Congress were also raised, while chants of “Jai Shree Ram” echoed inside the aircraft, further intensifying the politically charged scene.

The exact route, airline, and timing of the flight remain unclear, and there has been no official statement regarding the identity of the passenger involved. Moitra, known for her outspoken political positions and fiery exchanges with BJP leaders, has not publicly responded to the incident so far.

The incident comes at a politically sensitive time for the TMC after the party suffered a major setback in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. The results significantly altered the state’s political landscape and intensified pressure on the TMC leadership.

This also comes after Suvendu Adhikari’s aide and personal assistant Chandranath Rath was killed on May 6 in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram. Police said unidentified assailants intercepted his vehicle and opened fire at close range. The incident intensified political tensions in the state, with the BJP alleging it was a planned political assassination.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.