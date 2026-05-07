 TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta Apologises To Suvendu Adhikari For Derogatory Remarks After BJP’s Bengal Victory, Says ‘I Was Under Pressure’
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HomeIndiaTMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta Apologises To Suvendu Adhikari For Derogatory Remarks After BJP’s Bengal Victory, Says ‘I Was Under Pressure’

TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta Apologises To Suvendu Adhikari For Derogatory Remarks After BJP’s Bengal Victory, Says ‘I Was Under Pressure’

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta apologised to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a video message after the BJP’s victory in West Bengal. Dutta claimed his earlier criticism was made under pressure and said BJP workers treated him respectfully after the results. His remarks have sparked debate on social media amid shifting political dynamics in the state.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 06:12 PM IST
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Political equations in West Bengal appear to be shifting after the BJP’s rise to power in the state, with changing tones emerging from leaders across party lines. In a recent development, TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta publicly apologised to senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his earlier remarks against him.

In a video message circulating on social media, Dutta said he had made the controversial statements under “external pressure” and expressed regret over his comments. Addressing Adhikari directly, he said he was compelled to speak against him earlier due to concerns about his own safety and that of his family.

Dutta also claimed that BJP workers behaved respectfully towards him after the election results. Recalling an incident, he said his vehicle had passed through an area where BJP supporters were celebrating, but no one attempted to attack him. According to him, BJP workers instead asked others to let him pass safely.

The TMC spokesperson further alleged that leaders from the BJP at both the state and national levels assured him that neither he nor his family would face harm. At the same time, he claimed he had received threats from within the TMC.

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Dutta clarified that he was “only a spokesperson and not a leader,” while his apology video has since generated widespread discussion online. The BJP has not officially reacted to the remarks so far.

This comes shortly after former cricketer and ex-TMC minister Manoj Tiwary quit the party following its electoral defeat and levelled allegations against Mamata Banerjee.

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