Kurseong BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma Joins TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls |

Kolkata: In a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly polls, rebel BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma of Kurseong constituency on Thursday had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said that BJP will do nothing for the Gorkhas.

“Should I play the politics of jumla with my electorate? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do nothing for the Gorkhas. They have sent an interlocutor, an IPS officer, Pankaj Kumar, but he does not have an appointment letter from the Home Ministry. He comes and stays in a private hotel. His bills are being paid by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. The interlocutor does not have an official phone number. He does not have a personal secretary. He does not have a contact address. No public hearing has taken place. The interlocutor has been sent only before elections to mislead the Gorkhas once again. Darjeeling cannot be developed by placing faith in the BJP,” said the Kurseong BJP MLA.

Sharma also mentioned that he had planned to join TMC as he had seen the struggle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the people.

TMC minister Shashi Panja after the joining said, “Bishnu Prasad Sharma, the MLA from Kurseong who was elected on a BJP ticket, is joining the TMC. We welcome his decision. It was evident that he often felt uncomfortable in the Legislative Assembly, as the BJP failed to participate in logical discussions and constructive politics. On several occasions, when BJP MLAs staged walkouts, he chose to remain seated and hear the discussions.”

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mocked Sharma and stated that BJP will win all the constituencies in North Bengal.