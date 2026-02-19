TMC MP Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Ex-Partner Jai Anant Dehadrai Over Custody of Pet Dog Henry

TMC MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai with pet Henry | X

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has moved the Delhi High Court against a Saket court order denying her interim custody of her pet Rottweiler, Henry, Bar & Bench reported.

Moitra’s plea seeking interim custody of Henry for 10 days each month was rejected by the Saket Court on 10 November 2025.

On Thursday, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to Moitra’s ex partner, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, seeking his response to the plea. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for 29 April.

In her appeal against the trial court’s order, the TMC leader argued that the decision was “bad in law and on facts”, as it failed to consider that Henry had been given to her as her pet “to be loved and cared for” and had primarily resided at her residence, except when she was away on constituency duties, during which time the dog stayed with Dehadrai.

Dehadrai appeared before the court in person on Thursday and contended that Moitra’s petition should be dismissed in limine.

For the unversed, Dehadrai and Moitra were reportedly in a relationship and jointly cared for Henry. Their relationship later deteriorated, with Dehadrai accusing Moitra of involvement in a “cash-for-query” controversy.

Subsequently, both claimed ownership of Henry, accusing each other of partially “kidnapping” the pet.

Amid these allegations, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended Moitra’s expulsion from the lower house. She was subsequently expelled from Parliament on 8 December 2023.