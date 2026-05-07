 'He Was Killed Because I Defeated Mamata...': Suvendu Adhikari On PA Chandranath Rath’s Murder - VIDEO
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'He Was Killed Because I Defeated Mamata...': Suvendu Adhikari On PA Chandranath Rath’s Murder - VIDEO

Suvendu Adhikari claimed his aide Chandranath Rath was killed because of his close association with him and Adhikari’s political rivalry with Mamata Banerjee. Rath was shot dead by unidentified assailants in West Bengal. His mother later demanded life imprisonment instead of hanging for the accused.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
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BJP Leader Suvendhu Adhikari's Personal Assistant Shot Dead In Kolkata After West Bengal Elections |

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the only reason behind PA Chandranath Rath being shot dead was that he was his executive assistant and that Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

"The only reason behind Chandranath Rath’s murder is that he was my executive assistant and that I had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. I will fulfil all my responsibilities,” he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

 Rath was shot dead on Wednesday night by unknown assailants, who arrived in a vehicle and forced the car in which Adhikari’s personal secretary was travelling to slow down before spraying bullets at him from close range.

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Mother demands life imprisonment

Chandranath Rath’s mother, Hasirani Rath, on Thursday demanded life imprisonment for those behind the killing of her son, saying that she does not want them to be hanged.

The bereaved mother alleged that the attack took place because the BJP had come to power in West Bengal.

"I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, I do not want them to be hanged. I want life imprisonment for them," she said while speaking to reporters.

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