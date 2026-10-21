Video: Panic At Deoria Mela As Scorpio Runs Over People, Performs Stunts; Several Injured

A white Mahindra Scorpio allegedly driven recklessly through a crowded Durga Puja fair in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Tuesday night triggered panic among visitors, leaving several people injured, according to reports.

The incident took place at the main fair in Salempur town, where the driver allegedly performed dangerous manoeuvres, repeatedly driving forward and reversing the vehicle amid the crowd. The incident caused chaos, with men and women seen fleeing with children in their arms as they attempted to escape the speeding vehicle.

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Video shows chaos at fair

Police personnel also appeared to be trying to stop the driver, but the vehicle continued moving dangerously through the crowded area, according to a video of the incident circulating on social media.

Several people reportedly sustained injuries after coming into contact with the Scorpio and were taken to hospital for treatment. However, the exact number of injured people and their medical condition have not been officially confirmed.

Police take cognisance of incident

Salempur Circle Officer Gaurav Singh said police had taken cognisance of the video showing a white Scorpio being driven recklessly in the Salempur police station area.

He said a case was being registered under relevant sections of the law on the basis of a written complaint submitted by Virendra Prajapati, a resident of Ward No. 8, Haraiya.

Vehicle identified, legal action initiated

Police have identified the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident and initiated further legal proceedings, Singh said.

The incident has triggered concern and anger among local residents over the safety of visitors at crowded public gatherings.