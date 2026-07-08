Deoria Farmer Killed By Lightning While Working In Agricultural Field, Police Say | X - @khabarchowk_

Deoria (UP), Jul 8: A 55-year-old farmer was killed after being struck by lightning while working in his field in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Wednesday, police said.

Farmer dies during field work

The incident occurred in Mahua Patan village under the Tarkulwa police station area when Satish Jaiswal was sowing paddy seeds in his field along with his son, Ashwani.

According to police, lightning struck Satish on the head, leaving him critically injured. His son, who was standing some distance away, escaped unhurt.

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Family members and local residents rushed Satish to the Community Health Centre at Tarkulwa, where doctors declared him dead.

Police begin investigation

Tarkulwa Station House Officer Azhar Abbas Zaidi said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

BREAKING | पीलीभीत

• खेत में धान की रोपाई के दौरान गिरी आकाशीय बिजली

• हादसे में एक किसान की मौत, दूसरा गंभीर रूप से झुलसा

• दोनों को सीएचसी पूरनपुर ले जाया गया, एक ने तोड़ा दम

• सूचना पर विधायक बाबूराम पासवान और पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचे

• पूरनपुर तहसील के वक्तापुर शिवपुरिया… pic.twitter.com/NfhAHgl4Bd — khabar Chowk (@khabarchowk_) July 8, 2026

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)