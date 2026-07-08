 Deoria Farmer Killed By Lightning While Working In Agricultural Field, Police Say
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Deoria Farmer Killed By Lightning While Working In Agricultural Field, Police Say

A 55-year-old farmer, Satish Jaiswal, died after being struck by lightning while sowing paddy seeds in his field in Mahua Patan village of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district on Wednesday. His son Ashwani, who was working nearby, escaped unharmed. Satish was rushed to a Community Health Centre but was declared dead. Police sent the body for post-mortem examination.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
Deoria Farmer Killed By Lightning While Working In Agricultural Field, Police Say
Deoria Farmer Killed By Lightning While Working In Agricultural Field, Police Say | X - @khabarchowk_

Deoria (UP), Jul 8: A 55-year-old farmer was killed after being struck by lightning while working in his field in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Wednesday, police said.

Farmer dies during field work

The incident occurred in Mahua Patan village under the Tarkulwa police station area when Satish Jaiswal was sowing paddy seeds in his field along with his son, Ashwani.

According to police, lightning struck Satish on the head, leaving him critically injured. His son, who was standing some distance away, escaped unhurt.

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Family members and local residents rushed Satish to the Community Health Centre at Tarkulwa, where doctors declared him dead.

Police begin investigation

Tarkulwa Station House Officer Azhar Abbas Zaidi said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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