Two Farmers Killed As Lightning Strikes During Kharif Sowing While Protecting Seeds From Rain In MP's Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two farmers died after being struck by lightning on Friday evening while they were spreading a tarpaulin to shield their seeds from the rain while sowing Kharif crops in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Pali village, under the jurisdiction of the Bakswaha police station, in Chhatarpur.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as 45-year-old Juggan Yadav, 40-year-old Raju Lodhi residents of Pali village.

They were sowing Kharif crops in their fields. Around 5:25 PM, the weather suddenly changed, and heavy rain began. Fearing the seeds might get ruined, at that moment, lightning struck them directly, killing both instantly at the scene.

An eyewitness, Ramu Yadav, brother of the deceased Juggan Yadav, recounted that everyone had rushed to save the seeds as soon as the rain started. Suddenly, lightning struck, severely burning both farmers and causing their immediate death.

Upon receiving the information, police from the Bakswaha station and administrative officials arrived at the scene.

Following the mandatory inquest proceedings, both bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.

The families of the deceased are inconsolable, and the entire village is in mourning.

Villagers have demanded that the government provide financial assistance and relief funds to the families of the two deceased farmers.

10 Goats Die On The Spot After Lightning Strike In MP's Chhatarpur, Family Appeals For Help

A similar case of lightning strikes in chhtarpur where over half a dozen goats died after being struck by lightning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday evening.

According to information, 60-year-old Sundar Ahirwar was grazing his goats in his field when the weather suddenly changed. As heavy rain, thunder, and lightning began, the goats gathered under a banyan tree for shelter. Moments later, lightning struck near the tree, killing all 10 goats on the spot.

The accident has left a poor family that depends on goat farming for its livelihood in financial distress.