10 Goats Die On The Spot After Lightning Strike In MP's Chhatarpur, Family Appeals For Help

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over half a dozen goats died after being struck by lightning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday evening.

According to information, 60-year-old Sundar Ahirwar was grazing his goats in his field when the weather suddenly changed. As heavy rain, thunder, and lightning began, the goats gathered under a banyan tree for shelter. Moments later, lightning struck near the tree, killing all 10 goats on the spot.

The accident has left a poor family that depends on goat farming for its livelihood in financial distress.

The incident took place in Bauda village under the Ishanagar area, where 10 goats were killed on the spot.

The family said goat rearing was their main source of income, and losing all 10 animals has wiped out years of hard work. They said the incident has pushed them into a financial crisis and left them worried about how they will support themselves.

Sundar Ahirwar has appealed to the administration to conduct a survey and provide financial compensation. He said timely assistance would help him buy goats again and restart his livelihood. Villagers have also urged the authorities to provide relief to the family as soon as possible.

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Three Cows Die Due to Electric Current

In another incident, three cows died after allegedly coming in contact with electric current during the season's first rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The incident took place in Singrawan Kalan village under the Naugaon police station area.

Villagers alleged that electric current spread due to faults in the power system and exposed electricity wires during the rain, leading to the deaths of the animals. They accused the electricity department of negligence and demanded action against those responsible, along with compensation for the affected cattle owners.

Some villagers also claimed that electricity is being supplied from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh for financial gain, affecting the local power system. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

Police and officials from the electricity department have been informed and are investigating the incident. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.