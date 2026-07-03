UPSC Aspirant Alleges Rape For 3 Years On False Marriage Promise In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman preparing for the UPSC examination in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has accused a man of raping her for nearly three years on the false promise of marriage.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched a search for the suspect.

According to the complaint, the victim, a resident of Bhindher in Datia district, had come to Gwalior for civil services preparation and was staying in a rented room in the Kampoo police station area.

She said she met the suspect, Deepak, who is a relative and already known to her family.

The woman alleged that Deepak developed a relationship with her and repeatedly pressured her to meet him. He allegedly assured her of marriage whenever she resisted and continued to sexually exploit her over the years on this pretext.

The victim further alleged that when she insisted on marriage, the suspect took her to a temple where he performed a symbolic marriage by applying sindoor and garlanding her.

He also arranged a rented room for her in Bhindher and continued to visit her there.

However, she later discovered that he was engaged to another woman from Karera.

When she confronted him, he allegedly refused to marry her and threatened that she could not do anything against him and that even the police would not be able to help her.

The woman first approached Bhindher police station, where a zero FIR was registered and the case was transferred to Kampoo police station in Gwalior.

Police have now registered an FIR under charges of rape and other relevant sections and said efforts are underway to arrest the suspect.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be arrested soon.