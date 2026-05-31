28-Year-Old Married Woman Alleges Rape By Acquaintance In Gwalior, Accused Arrested

28-Year-Old Married Woman Alleges Rape, Assault by Acquaintance in Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old married woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a young man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

According to the Police, the 28-year-old victim reached the police station and told them that she had met Honey Soni, son of Rajkumar Soni, a resident of the Ghasmandi area.

The two were acquainted, and with time they became good friends. The accused frequently visited her home.

According to the victim, the accused persisted. It is alleged that Honey Soni arrived at her home around 1:30 p.m. and deleted several numbers from her mobile phone. When she protested, the accused abused and assaulted her.

The woman alleges that the accused frequently demanded money from her. He would abuse and assault her if she refused to pay. She further claimed that he forcibly raped her and threatened to kill her if she complained to the police. After the incident, the frightened woman mustered courage and sought police help and filed a complaint.

Fed up with the constant harassment, assault, and physical abuse, she refused to let him visit her home and blocked his mobile number.

Based on the victim's complaint and preliminary investigation, the police registered a case against the accused, Honey Soni, under sections of rape, assault, intimidation, and other relevant sections.

The accused was arrested on Sunday. He is currently being interrogated, and a detailed investigation is underway.