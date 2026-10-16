VIRAL VIDEO: Man Has Close Shave During Deadly Stunt As 6 Motorcycles Pull Ropes Tied Around His Neck

A stunt that was seemingly intended to draw gasps and cheers from the crowd nearly turned fatal after a man was seen struggling to breathe during a dangerous motorcycle stunt in a video now going viral on social media.

The 39-second clip, shared on X by user @ripper_dhruvaa, shows a man with ropes wrapped around his neck and upper body, with the ropes attached to approximately six motorcycles. The stunt begins as the bikers prepare to pull in different directions, but the situation quickly spirals out of control.

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Man Struggles To Breathe As Motorcycles Pull Ropes

As the motorcycles accelerate, the man is violently pulled forward and struggles to maintain his balance. He appears to be in severe distress as the ropes tighten, with his face visibly puffing up. Within seconds, he stumbles and collapses to the ground, briefly getting dragged amid dust and commotion.

As the crowd realises the seriousness of the situation, several bystanders rush towards the man to help free him from the ropes. The video also shows people attempting to stop the motorcycles and intervene, even as some bikers appear to continue throttling their vehicles.

The clip captures the tense moments as the gathering, which initially appears to be watching the stunt, turns into a desperate attempt to rescue the man.

Video Sparks Reactions On Social Media

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with several users questioning the decision to attempt such a dangerous stunt and criticising the apparent lack of caution.

One user commented, "How do you even come up with something like this and then think it is a good idea xD xD."

@ripper_dhruvaa How do you even come up with something like this and then think it is a good idea xD xD — the.PM (@thePM_001) October 16, 2026

Another wrote, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," while a third comment read, "Indian IQ is a real thing."

@ripper_dhruvaa Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. — Aditya Kumar Bora (@akumarbora) October 15, 2026

The apparent delay in stopping the motorcycles also drew attention, with viewers pointing out that the bikers seemed to continue throttling even as members of the crowd rushed forward to intervene.

Location Of Incident Remains Unconfirmed

The video appears to have been filmed during a nighttime gathering in a rural setting, with motorcycles, a crowd and string lights visible in the background. However, the exact location of the incident has not been independently confirmed.