Video: NIA Attaches Properties Of Terrorists In Awantipora Of Pulwama District

TERRORIST PROPERTY ATTACHED | ANI

NIA attaches properties of terrorists in Awantipora of Pulwama district, J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached two residential buildings including a double-storey and a single-storey houses belonging to terrorists in Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The two residential buildings are jointly owned by one Khursheed Ahmed Bhat and his five brothers.

#WATCH | National Investigation Agency (NIA) attaches properties of terrorists in Awantipora of Pulwama district, J&K pic.twitter.com/lIvvLsPosE — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

NIA crackdown on terror

"This is to inform general public that a double-storied residential house and one single-storey residential house under survey Nos 722,723 and 724 at village Chursoo, Awantipora, District Pulwama which are owned jointly by the Khursheed Ahmed Bhat @Khursheed Alam Bhat @ Surya son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat, resident of Bhatpora, Chursoo, Awantipora District Pulwama and his five brothers stands attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of Hon'ble NIA Special Court Jammu dated 30.09.2023," the NIA notice of attachment read.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NIA raided eight locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror conspiracy hatched and operationalised by the offshoots of the banned Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations, such as Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

NIA raids across multiple locations

The places searched included seven districts of Poonch, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir. The locations raided were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) associated with the newly-formed affiliates and offshoots of the banned terrorist outfits.

Extensive searches were also conducted at the premises of the cadres and sympathisers of these newly floated organisations, which included The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ-K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, among others.

Several devices and documents seized

The searches led to the seizure of several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents by the NIA, which has been investigating the conspiracy of the recently launched offshoots of the banned terror outfits to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir through violent terrorist attacks and activities.