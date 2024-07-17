Video: Muzaffarnagar Hawkers, Restaurant Owners Put Up Signboards With Their Names On It Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra On July 22

X

Hotels, restaurants, and hawkers doing business on the Kanwar Yatra route between Delhi and Haridwar have started to put up signboards to identify themselves after receiving instructions from the authorities.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, particularly, hawkers and shop owners were seen putting up signboards identifying their names, as seen in one of the videos posted on X.

Watch the video here:

दिल्ली से हरिद्वार के बीच कांवड़ यात्रा मार्ग पर पड़ने वाले होटल-ढाबा और रेहड़ी संचालकों ने अपने नाम के बोर्ड लगाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। शुरुआत मुजफ्फरनगर से हो गई है।



दरअसल, स्वामी यशवीर महाराज ने कहा था कि बड़ी संख्या में मुस्लिम लोग अपनी पहचान छिपाकर हिन्दू नाम से होटल-ढाबे चला… pic.twitter.com/KoAjNr82yS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 17, 2024

This comes soon after Swami Yashveer Maharaj's allegations that a large number of people belonging to one particular community are hiding their identity and running hotels and dhabas with names belonging to the Hindu community. He said that they have dotted the routes from where the Kanwar Yatra passes.

As per reports, Swami has demanded from the police administration that whatever food shops are set up on the roadside during the yatra should have a signboard of the shop owner. “He alleged that some people from a particular community operate shops during the Kanwar fair by putting up boards with the names of Hindu deities, due to which there is a possibility of hurting the sentiments of Shiva devotee Kanwariyas. The identity of people from a particular community operating shops by putting up boards with the names of Hindu deities should be made public. The police should run a campaign for this.”

Swami Yashveer Maharaj had warned that if action was not taken in this regard within a week then protests and agitations would be organized.

As per reports, amid the tension, Muzaffarnagar SSP gave instructions to business owners to write their original names on the signboards so that “there is no confusion.” “Kanwariyas can buy goods from anywhere,” the SSP added.

Reports suggest that in the city too, posters with names have been pasted on the carts of people selling fruits near Meenakshi Chowk. At this time, with Muharram and Kanwar Yatra coinciding, police have taken extra precautions by installing barbed wires at Shiv Chowk.

The Kanwar Yatra will start on July 22 and conclude on August 2.