Video: Mid-Air Brawl On Delhi–Bangkok Flight Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage Online | Instagram: pattayacitythailand

A video of a mid-air altercation on a Delhi to Bangkok flight recently surfaced on social media, showing fellow passengers engaging in a physical fight. Passengers on board recorded the commotion, and the clips soon spread online. The incident highlighted the broader issue of declining civic discipline during public travel, with disagreements increasingly turning into public disturbances.

In the video, a verbal exchange is seen quickly escalating into a physical altercation inside the aircraft, forcing cabin crew to intervene and de-escalate the situation. The cause of the altercation is not yet known.

The video drew sharp reactions from netizens, with users condemning the behaviour, some calling it “awful.”

One user wrote on Instagram: “Indians are the least deserving of visa-free entry to Thailand. In terms of benefits, Thailand appears to be at a disadvantage, as Thai travellers to India still require visas. Additionally, there are concerns about the quality of some Indian tourists, particularly regarding public etiquette. Reported issues include littering, excessive noise, altercations, and, in some cases, especially among men, behaviour such as sexual harassment and homophobia, which are considered unacceptable in Thai society.”

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bhopal was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday after a technical issue was reported mid-air. The aircraft, carrying 175 passengers, landed safely at Bhopal airport at around 3:20 pm, according to airport officials.

The flight, AI 633, informed Air Traffic Control about the technical snag while it was en route. Following the alert, emergency protocols were immediately activated to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

Authorities stated that all standard safety procedures were swiftly put into action. Close coordination was maintained between Air Traffic Control, airline ground personnel, the Central Industrial Security Force, and the airport’s fire and rescue services.

Thanks to the prompt and efficient response of all teams involved, the aircraft landed safely without any incident. No injuries or untoward situations were reported, providing relief to both passengers and crew.