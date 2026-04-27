Passenger Falls Ill On Delhi-Bound Flight; Take-Off Aborted At Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport | Representation Image File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health of an air passenger deteriorated aboard a Delhi-bound flight on Monday, forcing the pilot to abort take-off. Air India flight AI-1886 was on the runway when the passenger suddenly fell ill.

The aircraft had just exited the apron and reached the runway when the patient's condition worsened. Consequently, the aircraft returned to the stand. After the passenger was de-boarded and provided medical care, the flight departed. The passenger was taken to a hospital but eventually returned home. The entire exercise delayed the flight by about half-an-hour. The incident occurred around 8 am.

Airport director Ramji Awasthi told Free Press, “A passenger developed some uneasiness just before take-off, so we de-boarded him and provided medical care. He later returned home. Everything else was normal and the flight took off.”

FLIGHT DELAY TRACKER

* Flight: Air India AI-1886 (Bhopal to Delhi)

* Incident time: 8 am

* Reason: Medical emergency on runway

* Delay duration: Approximately 30 minutes

* Status: Passenger stable; flight departed safely